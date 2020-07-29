Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa. Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at […]
This shocking, never-seen-before video shows L.A. Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda telling a fan that he should go back to Korea. In the clip, Lasorda, then 90, can be seen singling out a fan and asking:..