Here’s 10 things to know about the NBA season restart

Related videos from verified sources How Kobe Bryant's Trainer Helped Him Become a Legend



Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi. It was Michael Jordan who hooked Kobe Bryant up with his trainer and the rest is history. From 2007 to 2012, Sport enhancement specialist Tim Grover helped Kobe become one.. Credit: GQ Duration: 17:18 Published 1 week ago Colin Cowherd hands out his 2020 NBA regular season awards



On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd discusses the NBA as voting on regular season awards begins. Hear who Colin would give each major award to for the 2019-20 NBA season. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:25 Published 1 week ago LeBron James: NBA is still reeling from Kobe Bryant loss



LA Lakers star LeBron James said Kobe Bryant in still in everyone's thoughts as the NBA prepares to restart after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

