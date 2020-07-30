Global  
 

Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-Adha

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Philippine President declares holiday on Eid al-AdhaJAKARTA, July 30 -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha,...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha'

Nature lover urges Muslim religious leaders to sacrifice eco-friendly goats on 'Eid al-Adha' 01:57

 An artist made eco-friendly goats ahead of 'Eid al-Adha' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to save the environment. The president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, Shekhar Tiwari requested artist to create eco-friendly goats amid COVID-19 pandemic. He urged religious leaders of Muslim community to sacrifice...

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Rodrigo Duterte Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

