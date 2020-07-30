Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud. The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Election Approaches: Biden Backers Feel Anxious, Trump Voters Are Excited

Election Approaches: Biden Backers Feel Anxious, Trump Voters Are Excited 00:56

 Three months away from the election finds Joe Biden supporters anxious, while President Trump backers are excited about the 2020 campaign. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results [Video]

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Trump refuses to rule out election challenge [Video]

Trump refuses to rule out election challenge

US president Donald Trump has again refused to rule out challenging the result of this year's election.Mr Trump again said the prospect of postal voting due to the coronavirus left he door open for a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud [Video]

GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud

On Tuesday, freshman congressman Steve Watkins, from Kansas, was charged with three felonies. Newser reports that Watkins listed a UPS postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump floats election ‘delay’ while making unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud
Chicago S-T

Trump raises possibility of delaying US prez poll

 President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased...
IndiaTimes

Trump floats idea of delaying November US presidential election

 The US President is for the first time floating a "delay" to November’s presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this