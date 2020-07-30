Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud. The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential […]
