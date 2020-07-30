AP source: 17th Marlins player tests positive for virus
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s outbreak total to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because test results were not announced. The Marlins remain quarantined in […]
MLB Suspends Miami Marlins’ Season After COVID-19 Outbreak Major League Baseball has announced the suspension of the Miami Marlins’ 2020 season after 15 players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the team was still quarantined and undergoing daily testing in...
Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the..