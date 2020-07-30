AP source: 17th Marlins player tests positive for virus Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus , bringing the team’s outbreak total to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because test results were not announced. The Marlins remain quarantined in […] 👓 View full article

