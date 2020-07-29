AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus , bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the test results were not announced. Major League Baseball has suspended […] 👓 View full article

