AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the test results were not announced. Major League Baseball has suspended […]
