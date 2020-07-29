Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the test results were not announced. Major League Baseball has suspended […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak 01:41

 Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. Freddie Joyner has more

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Yankees' Monday Night Game Against Phillies Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Yankees' Monday Night Game Against Phillies Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19

MLB postponed Monday's Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia after more than a dozen members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Monday's Phillies-Yankees Game Postponed After 12 Marlins Players, 2 Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Monday's Phillies-Yankees Game Postponed After 12 Marlins Players, 2 Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19

The league has set up an emergency meeting scheduled for later Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:03Published
Marlins Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Marlins Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the players who reportedly tested positive were Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total

AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total
FOX Sports

Source: Another Marlins player tests positive

 Another Marlins player tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total in their traveling party to 18.
ESPN


Tweets about this