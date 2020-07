Blast Off! NASA’s Mars Rover Heads to Red Planet in Hopes of Finding Ancient Life



We have liftoff! NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, with one of the mission goals to see if past life existed on the Red Planet. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:44 Published 2 hours ago

Lake in Turkey is Similar To Mars Crater Where NASA’s New Rover Will Land



Mars on Earth? Lake Salda in Turkey is the only lake on our planet with carbonates and delta deposits similar to those at Jezero Crater, which is helping providing insight into the landing site of.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:11 Published 3 hours ago