TURIN, Italy (AP) — World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo was named coach of Juventus’ under-23 team, which plays in Serie C, on Thursday. The announcement comes three years after the 41-year-old Pirlo ended his playing career and five years after he left Juventus for New York City FC. Nicknamed “the maestro” for his passing skills, […] 👓 View full article

