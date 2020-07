Philadelphia jumps to early lead, ousts Sporting KC 3-1 Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored two minutes apart midway through the first half, Santos added a second goal just before halftime and the Philadelphia Union reached the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament with a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night. Philadelphia's perfect run