Billie Eilish learns how to be alone in her new personal growth anthem 'My Future'

Billie Eilish's Religious Past



Billie Elish spoke about her faith as a child during a recent episode of her Apple Music podcast "me & dad radio." "When I was little, like when I was a little kid, I was super religious for no damn reason," the 18-year-old musician said. "My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious." "For some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious." Business Insider reports that her strong religious views remained in place for years.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970