MM's RT @nytimes: Barack Obama said John Lewis was an “American whose faith was tested again and again to produce a man of pure joy and unbreaka… 27 seconds ago

ColoKare RT @pweiser: Thanks, @BarackObama, for this beautiful description of @repjohnlewis: an “American whose faith was tested again and again to… 8 minutes ago

Kessa Lee Girl🎀 RT @kylegriffin1: President Obama: John Lewis was an "American whose faith was tested again and again to produce a man of pure joy and unbr… 14 minutes ago

Phil Weiser Thanks, @BarackObama, for this beautiful description of @repjohnlewis: an “American whose faith was tested again a… https://t.co/8LBOCmJlMK 17 minutes ago

Mark S. Getzfred John Lewis, a Man of ‘Unbreakable Perseverance,’ Is Laid to Rest https://t.co/4OwQ8QOyG8 30 minutes ago