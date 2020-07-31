|
Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along with “young girls,” and that the FBI knew well about the minors’ abuse. Comprising hundreds of pages of documents, the trove was released on Thursday night following a judge’s order last week to have it unsealed, over the objections of Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend to Epstein who has recently been charged as an accomplice in his alleged sex-trafficking operation. Also on rt.com US judge authorizes release of previously-sealed documents in case of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell The records stem from a 2015...
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:23Published
Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.
USATODAY.com
Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights iconFormer President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the service.
USATODAY.com
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)
Fact check: Several celebrities are falsely linked to Jeffrey Epstein's flight logsTheories about an elite pedophile ring tied to Jeffrey Epstein have spread across the internet, falsely accusing celebrities of involvement
USATODAY.com
Epstein Mansions in New York and Palm Beach for Sale for $110 MillionFederal prosecutors said the homes were where Mr. Epstein operated a vast sex-trafficking scheme and sexually assaulted underage girls.
NYTimes.com
Prince Andrew vs. the feds: Can he be forced to talk about Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell?Efforts by prosecutors to press Prince Andrew into cooperating in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell sex-crimes case appear to be at a stalemate.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37Published
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
FBI says errors discovered in more than two-dozen wiretap applications were mostly minorThe agency said its review of 29 applications to obtain wiretaps on U.S. citizens had only minor, mostly typographical errors.
USATODAY.com
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
The FBI Pledged to Keep a Source Anonymous. Trump Allies Aided His Unmasking.The J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, which houses the headquarters of the FBI, on May 27, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times) WASHINGTON — Not..
WorldNews
The F.B.I. Pledged to Keep a Source Anonymous. Trump Allies Aided His Unmasking.After a Russia expert who had collected research on Donald Trump for a disputed dossier agreed to tell the F.B.I. what he knew about it, law enforcement..
NYTimes.com
