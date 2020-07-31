Global  
 

Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’

Friday, 31 July 2020
Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along with “young girls,” and that the FBI knew well about the minors’ abuse. Comprising hundreds of pages of documents, the trove was released on Thursday night following a judge’s order last week to have it unsealed, over the objections of Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend to Epstein who has recently been charged as an accomplice in his alleged sex-trafficking operation. Also on rt.com US judge authorizes release of previously-sealed documents in case of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell The records stem from a 2015...
Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'

 Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.
 
USATODAY.com

Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights icon

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the service.
 
USATODAY.com
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused [Video]

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his respects to Lewis. Trump has refused to honor Lewis while he lay in state at the US Capitol or participate in his service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender (1953–2019)

Fact check: Several celebrities are falsely linked to Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs

 Theories about an elite pedophile ring tied to Jeffrey Epstein have spread across the internet, falsely accusing celebrities of involvement
USATODAY.com

Epstein Mansions in New York and Palm Beach for Sale for $110 Million

 Federal prosecutors said the homes were where Mr. Epstein operated a vast sex-trafficking scheme and sexually assaulted underage girls.
NYTimes.com

Prince Andrew vs. the feds: Can he be forced to talk about Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell?

 Efforts by prosecutors to press Prince Andrew into cooperating in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell sex-crimes case appear to be at a stalemate.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial [Video]

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president was speaking at a White House press conference where he was asked by a journalist if Maxwell will "turn in powerful people", including the Duke of York.Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well' [Video]

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

“I just wish her well,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested and charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

FBI says errors discovered in more than two-dozen wiretap applications were mostly minor

 The agency said its review of 29 applications to obtain wiretaps on U.S. citizens had only minor, mostly typographical errors.
USATODAY.com
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court [Video]

Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday agreed to rehear arguments that could potentially lead to the reopening of the case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

The FBI Pledged to Keep a Source Anonymous. Trump Allies Aided His Unmasking.

 The J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, which houses the headquarters of the FBI, on May 27, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times) WASHINGTON — Not..
WorldNews

The F.B.I. Pledged to Keep a Source Anonymous. Trump Allies Aided His Unmasking.

 After a Russia expert who had collected research on Donald Trump for a disputed dossier agreed to tell the F.B.I. what he knew about it, law enforcement..
NYTimes.com

