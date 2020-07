Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to American red onions Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Health officials have tracked a salmonella outbreak in Canada reported earlier this week to red onions imported from the United States and are asking residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario to avoid any products that contain them. 👓 View full article

