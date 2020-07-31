|
Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday. The camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but campers didn’t have to wear face coverings. Health […]
