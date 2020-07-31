Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate



Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged everyone in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to halt the spread of the coronavirus but stood firm on banning state and local authorities from.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State



GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday. It prohibits face mask mandates that are more restrictive than.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this