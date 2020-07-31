Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday. The camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but campers didn’t have to wear face coverings. Health […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate [Video]

GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged everyone in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to halt the spread of the coronavirus but stood firm on banning state and local authorities from..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:11Published
GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State [Video]

GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State

GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday. It prohibits face mask mandates that are more restrictive than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this