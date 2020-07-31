|
Boston Marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence overturned
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
An appeals court orders a partial retrial over the deadly bombing during the 2013 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon bombing Deadly explosions during the 2013 Boston Marathon, and subsequent shooting and manhunt
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Kyrgyzstani-American man convicted of the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013
