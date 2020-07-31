Global  
 

Boston Marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence overturned

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
An appeals court orders a partial retrial over the deadly bombing during the 2013 Boston Marathon.
