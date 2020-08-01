Global  
 

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman retires, cites 'bullying' by Trump after impeachment testimony

Saturday, 1 August 2020
Vindman cited intimidation and bullying from the White House for his decision to retire. He will retire at the lower rank of lieutenant colonel instead of colonel.
Alexander Vindman Alexander Vindman US Army officer

Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...

 Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald..
WorldNews
Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump [Video]

Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump

Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a "campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation" by the president. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Duration: 02:23

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump threatens to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.

 Trump's threat to bar TikTok comes as the administration investigates whether the app's parent company, ByteDance, is harvesting data from Americans.
USATODAY.com

Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleague

 President Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com

Trump pans overturning of Boston bombing sentence

 President Donald Trump calls a federal appeals court decision to overturn the sentence of of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, "ridiculous."..
USATODAY.com

Trump calls Russia bounties report another 'hoax'

 President Donald Trump said Friday he believes reports that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American troops in Afghanistan "is another..
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

'Cautiously optimistic US could have Covid vaccine by 2020 end': Anthony Fauci [Video]

'Cautiously optimistic US could have Covid vaccine by 2020 end': Anthony Fauci

Top US epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci said that he is cautiously optimistic about Covid-19 vaccine. Fauci said the vaccine for Covid-19 may be available by the end of the year. Appearing before a House panel investigating the nation's response to the Covid pandemic, Fauci expressed 'cautious' optimism that a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year. Phase 3 clinical trial of a vaccine discussed by Fauci began on Monday. Federal health authorities under direction from the White House are carrying out a plan to manufacture 300 million doses of a vaccine on a compressed timeline. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease official. He informed that a quarter-million people have expressed interest in taking part in studies of experimental vaccines for the coronavirus. Nearly 250,000 people have registered on a government website to take part in vaccine trials, he added. However, not all patients who volunteer to take part in clinical trials are eligible to participate. The trial for vaccine to be conducted at nearly 100 research sites and it is expected to enroll around 30,000 volunteers. US has over 4.6 million cases of Covid-19, the highest in the world. Over 155,000 people have died in America so far due to the infection.

Duration: 03:21

White House and Congress Clash on Relief Plan as Jobless Aid Expires

 President Trump and Democrats blamed each other for the lapse of $600-per-week federal unemployment benefits, risking further economic pain and a voter backlash..
NYTimes.com
Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Duration: 01:54

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Retires [Video]

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Retires

Vindman, a key witness in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, is retiring over alleged “bullying” by the president.

Duration: 00:42
Report: Vindman Retiring From Military [Video]

Report: Vindman Retiring From Military

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, is reportedly retiring from the US Army.

Duration: 00:37

Tennessee Pastor Tests Positive for COVID-19 Shortly After Attending White House Meeting With Trump
RIA Nov.

White House condemns Twitter policies with comparison to Khamenei tweets

White House condemns Twitter policies with comparison to Khamenei tweets “It’s really appalling and it just speaks to their overwhelming, blinding bias against conservatives and against this president,” said Press Secretary...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •RTTNewsSeattlePI.com

