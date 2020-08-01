|
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman retires, cites 'bullying' by Trump after impeachment testimony
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Vindman cited intimidation and bullying from the White House for his decision to retire. He will retire at the lower rank of lieutenant colonel instead of colonel.
