Search stretches on for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer were headed into a Saturday search for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast. “Literally every asset we have available” was searching for seven Marines and a […] 👓 View full article

