Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US

BBC News Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
US security officials fear the Chinese-owned app could be used to collect Americans' personal data.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday

 President Donald Trump says he'll take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular video app TikTok from the U.S.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman retires, cites 'bullying' by Trump after impeachment testimony

 Vindman cited intimidation and bullying from the White House for his decision to retire. He will retire at the lower rank of lieutenant colonel instead of..
USATODAY.com

Trump threatens to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.

 Trump's threat to bar TikTok comes as the administration investigates whether the app's parent company, ByteDance, is harvesting data from Americans.
USATODAY.com

Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleague

 President Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com

Trump pans overturning of Boston bombing sentence

 President Donald Trump calls a federal appeals court decision to overturn the sentence of of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, "ridiculous."..
USATODAY.com

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump [Video]

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things; we have a couple of options... But we are looking at lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," US President Donald Trump said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published
TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources [Video]

TikTok owner discussing China IPO - sources

TikTok-owner ByteDance may list its Chinese operations in Hong Kong or Shanghai, according to Reuters sources. That after tensions with Washington scuppered earlier hopes for a blockbuster New York listing. Julian Satterthwaite reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Gen Z Voters Say They’re Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden [Video]

Gen Z Voters Say They're Seeing More Trump Ads Online Than From Biden

America’s youth says they’re seeing far more Trump ads online than from his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20 [Video]

CES 2021 Will Be Digital Only; Twitter Bans Trump Jr. For 12 Hours | Digital Trends Live 7.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by author Kate Greene to discuss the psychological impact of traveling to Mars; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider breaks down the Sony A7Siii camera announcement;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Trump told reporters on Air Force One he is banning TikTok from the US

Trump told reporters on Air Force One he is banning TikTok from the US · President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he is banning the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from the US.
Business Insider Also reported by •SOHHSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimesMediaiteCBC.caDNATechCrunchUSATODAY.com

How the Trump administration could ‘ban’ TikTok

How the Trump administration could 'ban' TikTok
The Verge Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldIndiaTimesMediaiteUSATODAY.com

Revenue at biggest Trump properties held steady last year

 NEW YORK (AP) — Revenue at President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel and several of his biggest clubs and resorts mostly held steady last year before...
Seattle Times Also reported by •HNGN

