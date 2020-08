You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here's what Sonu Sood gifted migrant labourers on his birthday



Popular actor Sonu Sood's relentless efforts to unite migrant workers with their families and make them reach their homes safely amid the Covid-19 crisis garnered him a lot of praise from every.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago Sonu Sood gifts tractor to farmer whose daughters had to pull plough



Actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of a farmer's family in Andhra Pradesh. A video of two girls ploughing a field in Chittoor inspired Sonu to send help. Nageswara Rao was forced to take his.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published 5 days ago Sonu Sood to write book on experience of helping migrant workers



Actor Sonu Sood is now all set to come up with a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid lockdown. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this