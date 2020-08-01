Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Church leader arrested in South Korea amid spate of virus infections

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Church leader arrested in South Korea amid spate of virus infectionsSouth Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the government’s anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infected in February and March. Prosecutors in the central city of Suwaon have been questioning 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, over charges that the church hid some members and under-reported gatherings to avoid broader quarantines. The Suwon District...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Samsung to halt PC production in China in latest blow to manufacturing sector

 Samsung’s last remaining overseas computer manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Suzhou will halt production to instead focus more on research and..
WorldNews
Sensex cracks by 335 points but pharma stocks outperform [Video]

Sensex cracks by 335 points but pharma stocks outperform

Equity benchmark indices swung nearly 1 per cent lower during the afternoon session on July 30 ahead of the expiry day of monthly futures and options contracts. At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 335 points or 0.88 per cent at 37,736 while the Nifty 50 lost 101 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,102. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty pharma which gained by 3.1 per cent and IT which crawled up by 0.6 per cent. Nifty bank slipped by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, energy majors were big losers with Bharat Petroleum Corporation down by 8 per cent to Rs 417.80 per share. IndianOil Corporation dipped by 4.1 per cent, ONGC by 2.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.3 per cent. Banking scrips too witnessed losses with IndusInd Bank dipping by 5.4 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.4 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent while home loan lender lost by 3.6 per cent. Pharma stocks, however, witnessed handsome gains with Dr Reddy's advancing by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 4,500 per share. Sun Pharma and Cipla were up by 3.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Wipro, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia and Reliance Industries too traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were flat as the US Federal Reserve members voted to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0 and 0.25 per cent to support the country's virus-battered economy. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were down by 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.17 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

S.Korea's rights watchdog to probe late Seoul Mayor's allegations

 SEOUL, July 30 -- South Korea's national human rights watchdog said Thursday it will begin a probe into allegations that late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon sexually..
WorldNews

North Korea fired a missile from a ship on July 6, South Korea’s military says

 SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a missile from waters off its eastern coast earlier this month as part of routine naval exercises, South Korea’s..
WorldNews

Lee Man-hee South Korean Pastor, Religious Leader and Peace Activist


Related videos from verified sources

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea [Video]

Defector May Have Just Brought COVID to North Korea

NORTH KOREA — North Korea promises to protect its citizens from outside forces, but perhaps the coronavirus may pose the biggest risk to the hermit kingdom. Pyongyang's mouthpiece, KCNA reported..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:00Published
2 South Side Churches Hold March Against Police Brutality [Video]

2 South Side Churches Hold March Against Police Brutality

Members of the Martin Temple AME Zion Church and Living Hope Church marched down Cottage Grove Avenue on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

South Korea Christian sect leader arrested over coronavirus outbreak

 Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or 36% of South Korea's total...
Hindu Also reported by •Deutsche WelleAl JazeeraSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphSeattlePI.com

Samsung, Apple to boost cellphone manufacturing in India

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in...
Seattle Times

Asia Today: South Korea to let fans watch sports live again

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will allow baseball fans to return to the stands beginning Sunday as health authorities outlined a phased process...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

werindia

Werindia #India welcomes start of assembling of world's largest #fusion eactor; says paves way for clean source of energy… https://t.co/8nCCbCuZH3 56 minutes ago

InduIndira26

Indu RT @dna: India welcomes start of assembling of world's largest fusion reactor; says paves way for clean source of energy https://t.co/wKrgM… 3 days ago

dna

DNA India welcomes start of assembling of world's largest fusion reactor; says paves way for clean source of energy… https://t.co/1lMpP16Ydr 3 days ago