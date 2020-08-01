Global  
 

NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19, explaining that kneeling doesn’t reflect his views. Before his game with the Brooklyn Nets began, Isaac, who is black, stood as players and coaches from both teams took a knee. He also chose not to wear a Black Lives Matter shirt,...
