NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19, explaining that kneeling doesn’t reflect his views. Before his game with the Brooklyn Nets began, Isaac, who is black, stood as players and coaches from both teams took a knee. He also chose not to wear a Black Lives Matter shirt,...
