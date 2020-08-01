|
Chelsea’s Pulisic the 1st American scorer in an FA Cup final
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has become the first American to score in an FA Cup final. The 21-year-old winger gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Arsenal in the fifth minute at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, slotting in from close range after being set up by Olivier Giroud’s flick. Pulisic scored his 11th goal in […]
