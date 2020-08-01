TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.



[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.

