Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Is Microsoft buying TikTok? Will TikTok be banned? The video app said that it's here for the long run while President Trump has threatened a ban.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok 00:35

 US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S. [Video]

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

In Trumpworld, the Grown-Ups in the Room All Left, and Got Book Deals

 A large club of Trump administration evictees have turned their bracingly bad experiences into a new genre: political revenge literature.
NYTimes.com

TikTok: US general manager Pappas says app 'here for the long run'

 US General Manager Vanessa Pappas defends the Chinese-owned app as President Trump threatens to ban it.
BBC News

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok: How would the US go about banning the Chinese app?

 There are several options, from preventing the app being downloaded, to blocking the firm's servers.
BBC News

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft said to be in talks to buy TikTok in US

 NEW YORK: Microsoft is exploring an acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the US, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified..
WorldNews

Microsoft Is Shutting Down Cortana On Multiple Devices, Including iOS and Android

 At Microsoft's Ignite conference in late 2019, the company said it was planning to shut down its standalone Cortana mobile apps as it refocuses on business..
WorldNews

Microsoft Said to Be in Talks to Buy TikTok, as Trump Weighs Curtailing App

 The discussions come as TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company is under scrutiny by the White House and lawmakers.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday [Video]

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday

President Donald Trump says he'll take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular video app TikTok from the U.S.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump [Video]

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US

 US President Donald Trump could soon order Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video app TikTok, sources close to the matter have said. Tech giant Microsoft...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •FT.com

TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

 Is Microsoft buying TikTok? Will TikTok be banned? The video app said that it's here for the long run while President Trump has threatened a ban.
USATODAY.com

If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT)

If Microsoft buys TikTok, it could be hailed as a 'hero' for saving the app as President Trump threatens to ban it. Here's why analysts say a deal might make sense. (MSFT) ** · *Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the US operations of viral video app TikTok, even as President Donald Trump threatens to ban the app over its...
Business Insider


Tweets about this