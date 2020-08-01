Global  
 

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba kneels during anthem after giving anti-racism speech

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Speaking in Edmonton before a playoff game, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said, "Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it."
Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild National Hockey League team in Saint Paul, Minnesota


Mathew Dumba Mathew Dumba Canadian ice hockey defenceman


Edmonton Edmonton Provincial capital city in Alberta, Canada

NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round

 NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round gets underway in Toronto and Edmonton.
USATODAY.com
Racism Racism race or ethnic-based discrimination

