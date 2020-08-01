Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba kneels during anthem after giving anti-racism speech

Snare Device Protects Against 'Porch Pirates'



A new system hopes to thwart so-called ‘porch pirates' those who steal parcels left by delivery drivers. The Snare Parcel Protection System fits securely outside your front door. A strong cable extends from it, which a courier is able to wrap around most sized parcels. The parcel owner is then able to unlock the mechanism with a key. Entrepreneur Dennis Evans, of Edmonton, Canada, believes it deters thieves who want easy pickings. The system is being crowdfunded through Kickstarter.

