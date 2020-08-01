|
Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba kneels during anthem after giving anti-racism speech
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Speaking in Edmonton before a playoff game, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said, "Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Minnesota Wild National Hockey League team in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Mathew Dumba Canadian ice hockey defenceman
Edmonton Provincial capital city in Alberta, Canada
NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying roundNHL's Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round gets underway in Toronto and Edmonton.
USATODAY.com
Snare Device Protects Against 'Porch Pirates'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Edmonton shooting: Man killed in streetNo arrests have been made over the shooting, which happened on a road in Edmonton.
BBC News
Demand that Korean Airlines stop shipping live horses to slaughterEvery year, approximately 7000 horses are transported by air from Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg (Canada) to Japan. These shipments are often conducted monthly..
WorldNews
Racism race or ethnic-based discrimination
Trump Plays on Racist Fears of Terrorized Suburbs to Court White VotersPresident Trump painted a false picture of suburbs under siege, saying he was protecting them from the perils of low-income housing, as he seeks to win over..
NYTimes.com
Protesters take a knee at Glasgow anti-racism rally
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
France vows 'zero tolerance' against racist police officers
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:35Published
'No justice, no peace, no racist police': Thousands protest in London
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Tweets about this