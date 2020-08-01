You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea



Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31 Published 1 day ago Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has not spoken to Arsene Wenger ahead ofSaturday’s FA Cup final – but his former manager may have played an indirectrole in preparing the Spaniard for his first shot.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Mbemba nets 2 as 10-man Porto beats Benfica 2-1 in cup final Defender Chancel Mbemba has scored twice to lead 10-man FC Porto to a 2-1 victory over Benfica in the Portuguese Cup final

FOX Sports 9 minutes ago





Tweets about this