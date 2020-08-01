|
Mbemba nets 2 as 10-man Porto beats Benfica 2-1 in cup final
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
COIMBRA, Portugal (AP) — Defender Chancel Mbemba scored twice to lead 10-man FC Porto to a 2-1 victory over Benfica in the Portuguese Cup final on Saturday. Porto completed the domestic double with its 17th cup trophy after winning the league two weeks earlier. Luis Díaz left Porto a man down after getting a second […]
|
|
|
|
|
