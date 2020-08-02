Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 'fake news network' of Bolsonaro supporters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese Students in Australia Targeted in Kidnapping Scam



SYDNEY — Police are raising awareness over a kidnapping scam that forces victims' families to pay huge ransoms to fraudsters. The scam has been labeled as a 'call center-type' which is being.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:07 Published 4 days ago Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users



Facebook has shut down more than 100 pages and accounts linked to Roger Stone and the far-right group Proud Boys. CNN reports Stone's own Instagram account was shut down as part of the takedown, which.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Biden demands Facebook change its political speech rules



Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign published an open letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, calling for the company to fact-check politicians' ads and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published on June 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 12 accounts worldwide BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Facebook announced Saturday it has obeyed a Brazilian judge’s order for a worldwide block on the accounts of 12 of President Jair...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago





Tweets about this