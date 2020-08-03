Global  
 

Microsoft, TikTok to Continue Talks; Trump Gives App’s Chinese Owner 45 Days to Reach Deal to Sell

VOA News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Microsoft says it would ensure that all of the private data of the app's American users are transferred to and remain in the US
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? 00:42

 President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The...

TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources [Video]

TikTok's owner offers to forego stake - sources

China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published
Reels: Instagram launches its own short video feature, an alternative to TIK TOK | Oneindia News [Video]

Reels: Instagram launches its own short video feature, an alternative to TIK TOK | Oneindia News

Days after India banned the Chinese app TIK TOK amid standoff with China, Instagram has launched its own short video feature called Reels in India. The new feature lets users create videos on the app,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

Microsoft Consults With Trump About Ongoing Talks To Buy TikTok From Chinese Firm

 In its first public acknowledgement of a deal that could be worth in the billions of dollars, Microsoft said it is continuing talks with TikTok about a potential...
NPR Also reported by •TechCrunchKhaleej Times

