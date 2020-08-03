Microsoft, TikTok to Continue Talks; Trump Gives App’s Chinese Owner 45 Days to Reach Deal to Sell

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok.
The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies.
According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government.
The...
Days after India banned the Chinese app TIK TOK amid standoff with China, Instagram has launched its own short video feature called Reels in India. The new feature lets users create videos on the app,..
In its first public acknowledgement of a deal that could be worth in the billions of dollars, Microsoft said it is continuing talks with TikTok about a potential... NPR Also reported by •TechCrunch •Khaleej Times
Tweets about this
❄️ RT @Reuters: Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance https://t.co/hOBkw827UP https://t.co/f4s89wBLds 14 seconds ago