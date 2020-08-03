One of India’s Most Powerful Officials, a Close Aide to PM Modi, Tests Positive for COVID-19

War over three-language formula in NEP 2020: Who said what



A huge language war has erupted over the Modi government's New Education Policy 2020. The AIADMK and the DMK have raised the red flag over the three language policy in the NEP. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that Tamil Nadu will not implement the 3 language policy and will stick to the dual language policy. He also called the three language formula painful and saddening and urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the three language formula. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin also attacked the Modi government over the issue. He also slammed PM Modi's assertion that the NPE would ensure education is provided to all sections of society. Stalin said that the NPE would result in education becoming a privilege of the select few in the next 10 years. Though the three-language policy gives powers to states to decide on what that language would be taught, political parties in Tamil Nadu see this as a tacit attempt by the centre to impose Hindi. Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the Centre does not wish to impose any language on any state. Watch the full video for all the details.

