Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One of India’s Most Powerful Officials, a Close Aide to PM Modi, Tests Positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
One of India’s Most Powerful Officials, a Close Aide to PM Modi, Tests Positive for COVID-19India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has tested positive for coronavirus as the number of cases in the South Asian nation climbed above 1.7 million. Shah said in a tweet his health was fine but was getting hospitalized on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who have come in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested. India has the most confirmed cases after the U.S. and Brazil — and one of the world’s fastest growing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: India's interior minister hospitalized

India's interior minister hospitalized 01:03

 Amit Shah, India's interior minister and a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweets that he has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus. David Doyle reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19. Junior Chidambaram experiencing mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Earlier on August 02, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive

 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive [Video]

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

War over three-language formula in NEP 2020: Who said what [Video]

War over three-language formula in NEP 2020: Who said what

A huge language war has erupted over the Modi government's New Education Policy 2020. The AIADMK and the DMK have raised the red flag over the three language policy in the NEP. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that Tamil Nadu will not implement the 3 language policy and will stick to the dual language policy. He also called the three language formula painful and saddening and urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the three language formula. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin also attacked the Modi government over the issue. He also slammed PM Modi's assertion that the NPE would ensure education is provided to all sections of society. Stalin said that the NPE would result in education becoming a privilege of the select few in the next 10 years. Though the three-language policy gives powers to states to decide on what that language would be taught, political parties in Tamil Nadu see this as a tacit attempt by the centre to impose Hindi. Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the Centre does not wish to impose any language on any state. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published
Modi [Video]

Modi

Modi

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:18Published

'It's Lord Ram's wish': Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple's land is being..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 testing: The different types and why is it so important? [Video]

Covid-19 testing: The different types and why is it so important?

The Government has announced two new tests for coronavirus and flu, which canreturn results in just 90 minutes, are to be deployed in hospitals, care homesand laboratories from next week. The tests have been hailed as a crucialinstrument in the fight against the pandemic, especially as the UK heads intothe colder months. There are two types of test; the swab test and the finger-prick test, used to test if a person has Covid-19 or once had the virus. Thetwo current test available has some setbacks, mainly being the amount of timeit takes to process results, between 24-72 hours to get results. The mainthing with the news test, yet to be introduced, is the speed with which theyare able to detect not just Covid-19, but also other seasonal illnesses. Thiswill be crucial as Britain heads into winter, as will easily identify ifsufferers will need to self-isolate.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Coronavirus updates: Birx warns rural US; GOP Michigan lawmaker opposed to Whitmer's restrictions has COVID; stimulus negotiations resume

 Dr. Birx warns about 'extraordinarily widespread' coronavirus pandemic. Pro athletes opt out of season. Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival postponed.
USATODAY.com

South Asia South Asia Southern region of Asia

South Asia monsoon: More than 130 people killed in Nepal floods [Video]

South Asia monsoon: More than 130 people killed in Nepal floods

The monsoon season in Nepal started last month, then took a turn for the worse on Sunday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
India coronavirus infections top one million [Video]

India coronavirus infections top one million

India saw record cases on Friday, as Red Cross warned the virus was spreading at 'an alarming rate' across South Asia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
Nepal needs to be careful of China's tactics: Central Tibetan Administration [Video]

Nepal needs to be careful of China's tactics: Central Tibetan Administration

Lobsang Sangay, the President of Central Tibetan Administration has warned Nepal to be careful from China's tactic of elite co-optation. He made this statement over the question asked on the recent closeness between Nepal and China. "We lost our country because of elite co-optation and China's tactic of elite co-optation takes place everywhere in the world, including in South Asia and Nepal. So be careful," said Lobsang Sangay while talking to ANI in Dharamshala on June 25. The CTA is also referred to as the Tibetan Government in Exile which has never been recognized by China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Europe seeing COVID-19 cases rise as worldwide toll nears 18 million

 The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at nearly 18 million, with the highest case totals outside the U.S. in Brazil, India and Russia. Elizabeth..
CBS News
Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign contract extension at Chelsea [Video]

Frank Lampard hopeful Willian will sign contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he does not know where Willian's futurelies but is hopeful that the Brazil forward signs an extension with the club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Monday's gossip column - Arsenal target Brazilian defender Carlos

 Arsenal target Diego Carlos, Manchester United in talks over Gabriel Magalhaes and Aston Villa want Divock Origi, plus more.
BBC News

Amazon region: Brazil records big increase in fires

 Images from space show there were nearly 7,000 in July - a rise of 28% on the same period last year.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 testing: India crosses 2 crore mark [Video]

COVID-19 testing: India crosses 2 crore mark

Number of COVID-19 tests crosses the 2 crore mark in India. 2,02,02,858 tests have been conducted till August 2. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 3,81,027 tests were conducted on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors' [Video]

Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests [Video]

Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests

Anti-China protests were held in Canada’s Toronto on August 01. It was organized by Canada Hong Kong Link & Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance. Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese & Taiwanese diaspora..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus kills 2 lakh in Latin America, nearly half of them in Brazil

 The COVID-19 death toll in Latin America has surpassed 2 lakh, with Brazil and Mexico together reporting 70 per cent of the casualties, reported Reuters. On...
Mid-Day

India And Brazil Now World’s Worst Coronavirus Nations – OpEd

 India and Brazil have now overtaken the United States as the world's worst performers at controlling the cononavirus-19 plague.  The chart of the numbers of...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Terra Daily

COVID-19: DCGI nod to SII for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate

 Currently, phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate is going on in the United Kingdom, phase 3 clinical trial in Brazil and phase 1 and 2...
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

cardcounterswin

J. McLaughlin Europe seeing COVID-19 cases rise as worldwide toll nears 18 million - CBS Evening News https://t.co/tXxRIeXxJF 4 hours ago

StephenRMcDona1

Stephen R McDonald Europe seeing COVID-19 cases rise as worldwide toll nears 18 million https://t.co/0yqq6W0IMp via @YouTube Take Note DIVIDED STATES!!!!! 7 hours ago

dating1237

Hena Europe seeing COVID-19 cases rise as worldwide toll nears 18 million https://t.co/sj8NSGFzLa https://t.co/hkczFjG2aK 7 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Europe seeing COVID-19 cases rise as worldwide toll nears 18 million - Aug 2 @ 9:52 PM ET https://t.co/9TeNS4xLPl 8 hours ago

howdoesthiswor

How does this work? @tigermike1975 Like Sweden? They didn’t implement the draconian lockdowns like much of the US and other countries,… https://t.co/eNCZmh2oN4 14 hours ago

ningram1138

Nick Ingram #AssociateProducer @realDonaldTrump And those countries that are seeing spikes again, are actually doing something about it. You just… https://t.co/obliC8Ou1H 18 hours ago

29couch

©ody ©ou©h Australia, United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe & Asia are seeing spikes in Covid cases Yet you STILL have p… https://t.co/6by3tdIJRu 20 hours ago

CammyThompson2

Cammy Thompson RT @s_carruth: @realDonaldTrump The USA is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, while much of Europe is getting back to business. Countries… 2 days ago