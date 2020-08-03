|
One of India’s Most Powerful Officials, a Close Aide to PM Modi, Tests Positive for COVID-19
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has tested positive for coronavirus as the number of cases in the South Asian nation climbed above 1.7 million. Shah said in a tweet his health was fine but was getting hospitalized on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who have come in contact with him in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested. India has the most confirmed cases after the U.S. and Brazil — and one of the world’s fastest growing...
