Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin shows how to marry during covid

WorldNews Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin shows how to marry during covidFinland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin married her longtime partner Markus Raikkonen in a small ceremony befitting pandemic times. The couple wed on Saturday with family and their closest friends...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration 05:49

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanna Marin Sanna Marin 46th Prime Minister of Finland and former minister of Transport and Communications

Finnish prime minister marries longtime partner

 Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Markus Räikkönen have been together 16 years and have a 2-year-old daughter together, the government said.
CBS News

Estonia apologizes after official insults Finnish leader

 Conservative leader Mart Helme was criticizing the Finnish government when he turned on 34-year-old Sanna Marin, the youngest prime minister in the world.
CBS News

Finland Finland Nordic country on the Baltic Sea

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed [Video]

EU survives COVID talks but not unscathed

Tense recovery talks have revealed deep political fractures in the European Union, questioning its ability to stay unified. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:29Published
Pick your own fruit: Thousands of Finns replace foreign workers save summer strawberry harvest [Video]

Pick your own fruit: Thousands of Finns replace foreign workers save summer strawberry harvest

Migrants normally make up the bulk of fruit pickers in Finland, but in this pandemic year, farmers are instead turning to locals for help.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:33Published

Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’ [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details [Video]

PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details

PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi temple ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The head priest of the temple said that they have been given seven minutes times in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published
Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption [Video]

Thousands demand Netanyahu quit over coronavirus, corruption

Rallies against Israeli prime minister the largest seen since 2011 protests against the country's high cost of living.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Tweets about this