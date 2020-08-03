|
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin shows how to marry during covid
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin married her longtime partner Markus Raikkonen in a small ceremony befitting pandemic times. The couple wed on Saturday with family and their closest friends...
