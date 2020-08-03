Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed signs with San Francisco 49ers

NFL admits league should have listened earlier to players protesting racism



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league has been at fault for not listening to its players denouncing racism. The United States is currently gripped by widespread protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had been one of the main activists in the past, regularly kneeling down during the national anthem, but the matter was never formally addressed.

