Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed signs with San Francisco 49ers

New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country: Colin Kaepernick. The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be a docuseries from ESPN Films about Kaepernick's life and journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil rights leader.
Speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, Reverend Al Sharpton, during his eulogy, called out the National Football League and the handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 for his kneeling in protest of police brutality during the playing of the National Anthem.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league has been at fault for not listening to its players denouncing racism. The United States is currently gripped by widespread protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had been one of the main activists in the past, regularly kneeling down during the national anthem, but the matter was never formally addressed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published