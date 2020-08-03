Global  
 

Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed signs with San Francisco 49ers

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Jordan Reed was cut by Washington after missing the entire 2019 campaign with his seventh concussion in his professional career.
Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal

New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country: Colin Kaepernick. The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be a docuseries from ESPN Films about Kaepernick's life and journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil rights leader.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral [Video]

Sharpton calls out NFL during Floyd's funeral

Speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, Reverend Al Sharpton, during his eulogy, called out the National Football League and the handling of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick back in 2016 for his kneeling in protest of police brutality during the playing of the National Anthem.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
‘Take a knee’: from a pariah’s protest to global movement [Video]

‘Take a knee’: from a pariah’s protest to global movement

From the fields of the NFL to the streets of Minneapolis, "taking the knee" has evolved into a powerful symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. Matthew Larotonda charted its origins.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:15Published
NFL admits league should have listened earlier to players protesting racism [Video]

NFL admits league should have listened earlier to players protesting racism

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the league has been at fault for not listening to its players denouncing racism. The United States is currently gripped by widespread protests over police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had been one of the main activists in the past, regularly kneeling down during the national anthem, but the matter was never formally addressed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

