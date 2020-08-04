Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41

BBC News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A spokesperson for the singer requests privacy "during this very difficult and sad time".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brothers Caught After Jumping From Burning Building [Video]

Brothers Caught After Jumping From Burning Building

GRENOBLE, FRANCE — Two young brothers aged ten and three escaped a burning building by jumping 33ft from a window after members of the public came to their rescue. The incident occurred in the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:51Published
Emotional surprise reunion for mom and daughter after five months apart [Video]

Emotional surprise reunion for mom and daughter after five months apart

A young woman has been reunited with her mom after FIVE months apart during the coronavirus pandemic in this clip from Nord, Germany on June 1. Vien was happily chatting to her mom, Awas on a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles [Video]

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles

A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Will Young's Twin Brother Passed Away After Struggling With Depression and Alcoholism

 The 'Leave Right Now' singer, who has previously admitted that he and his family 'just had to walk away' from Rupert Young, has yet to comment on his troubled...
AceShowbiz

Will Young devastated after Pop Idol winner's twin brother Rupert dies

Will Young devastated after Pop Idol winner's twin brother Rupert dies The 41-year-old had battled alcoholism and depression and had previously said he struggled with living in his famous brother's shadow .
Daily Record


Tweets about this

jayne76

Jayne ballantyne RT @BBCNews: Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 https://t.co/hSVdoEdc0w 12 seconds ago

BBCNews

BBC News (UK) Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 https://t.co/hSVdoEdc0w 2 minutes ago

doggoplanet

COVID DOG WARNINGS Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 https://t.co/fIfWs7rbjO https://t.co/DRUgQFqpj2 2 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Will Young 'utterly devastated' by the death of his twin brother Rupert https://t.co/0hxyN3i4fk https://t.co/6gHdxwnlO2 2 minutes ago

isimasa2011

Ms（トレンドニュース） Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 https://t.co/d3cBoSCAe6 3 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 https://t.co/B0wPNvhvR7 https://t.co/ssiN1sd1pI 5 minutes ago

N0GENDER

X-X @null Will Young's twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 A spokesperson for the singer requ https://t.co/joMwpdB3JA 6 minutes ago

UNSNUK

UNSNUK RT @IndyMusic: Will Young’s twin brother Rupert dies aged 41 https://t.co/LGJyt8C2iK 11 minutes ago