Hurricane Isaias, one year since Dayton mass shooting, Primary day in Michigan: 5 things to know Tuesday

Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests



Gizmodo reports the Department of Homeland Security deployed aircraft in Dayton, Ohio, New York City, Buffalo, and Philadelphia, among other cities. The drones and aircraft were taking footage of protesters demonstrating over the death of George Floyd by the police. The footage is now part of the 'Big Pipe,' which can be accessed by other federal agencies and local police departments for use in future investigations.

