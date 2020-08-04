Global  
 

Hurricane Isaias, one year since Dayton mass shooting, Primary day in Michigan: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias will keep moving north after making landfall, it's the one-year anniversary of the Dayton shooting and more to start your Tuesday.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: One year after Dayton shooting, reform bill remains stalled

One year after Dayton shooting, reform bill remains stalled 02:51

 August 4 marks one year since the mass shooting in Dayton where nine people were killed and 17 others were injured. Legislation intended to bring about reforms to prevent mass shootings like the one in Dayton remains in committee at the Ohio Statehouse.

After a gunman killed 9, Gov. DeWine heard chants of 'Do something!' and rolled out a plan. A year later, Ohio laws haven't changed a bit.

 Dayton mayor Nan Whaley says she has lost faith that any gun reform law will come out of Columbus.
USATODAY.com
Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests [Video]

Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests

Gizmodo reports the Department of Homeland Security deployed aircraft in Dayton, Ohio, New York City, Buffalo, and Philadelphia, among other cities. The drones and aircraft were taking footage of protesters demonstrating over the death of George Floyd by the police. The footage is now part of the 'Big Pipe,' which can be accessed by other federal agencies and local police departments for use in future investigations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Today’s Primary Elections: What to Watch For

 Kris Kobach is competing in a Senate primary in Kansas that has Republicans nervous, and Rashida Tlaib is hoping to hang on against a Democratic challenger in a..
NYTimes.com

Rashida Tlaib Beat Her Primary Opponent by 900 Votes in 2018. How Will the Rematch Go?

 The Michigan Democrat is facing a rematch against a challenger who says she hasn’t done enough for her district in Detroit.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus updates: Birx warns rural US; GOP Michigan lawmaker opposed to Whitmer's restrictions has COVID; stimulus negotiations resume

 Dr. Birx warns about 'extraordinarily widespread' coronavirus pandemic. Pro athletes opt out of season. Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival postponed.
USATODAY.com

Strong winds as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina [Video]

Strong winds as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in North Carolina bringing winds of 85mph with it. Footage filmed around 1:45 am on Tuesday (August 4) in Jacksonville shows trees swaying from side to side due to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:48Published
Tuesday Is Anniversary Of Dayton Shooting [Video]

Tuesday Is Anniversary Of Dayton Shooting

Nicholas Cumer, a local high school graduate, was one of the people killed in the shooting.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published
Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast [Video]

Insane lightning strikes New York City as Hurricane Isaias moves up east coast

A severe thunderstorm, winds of over 40 miles per hour and insane lightning struck New York City on Monday. (August 3, 2020) Filmer Allan Nosoff captured four different vibrant, spiderweb lightning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published

Today’s Primary Elections: What to Watch For

 Kris Kobach is competing in a Senate primary in Kansas that has Republicans nervous, and Rashida Tlaib is hoping to hang on against a Democratic challenger in a...
NYTimes.com

USATODAY.com

Lithuanian Troops Take Part In Northern Strike 20 Exercise

Lithuanian Troops Take Part In Northern Strike 20 Exercise From July 19 to July 31 Lithuanian troops are taking part in Northern Strike 20 exercise at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena...
Eurasia Review


