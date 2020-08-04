|
Hurricane Isaias, one year since Dayton mass shooting, Primary day in Michigan: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias will keep moving north after making landfall, it's the one-year anniversary of the Dayton shooting and more to start your Tuesday.
Dayton, Ohio City in Ohio, United States
After a gunman killed 9, Gov. DeWine heard chants of 'Do something!' and rolled out a plan. A year later, Ohio laws haven't changed a bit.Dayton mayor Nan Whaley says she has lost faith that any gun reform law will come out of Columbus.
USATODAY.com
Here's Looking At You? DHS Used Aircraft, Drones To Surveil BLM Protests
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Michigan State in the northern United States
Today’s Primary Elections: What to Watch ForKris Kobach is competing in a Senate primary in Kansas that has Republicans nervous, and Rashida Tlaib is hoping to hang on against a Democratic challenger in a..
NYTimes.com
Rashida Tlaib Beat Her Primary Opponent by 900 Votes in 2018. How Will the Rematch Go?The Michigan Democrat is facing a rematch against a challenger who says she hasn’t done enough for her district in Detroit.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: Birx warns rural US; GOP Michigan lawmaker opposed to Whitmer's restrictions has COVID; stimulus negotiations resumeDr. Birx warns about 'extraordinarily widespread' coronavirus pandemic. Pro athletes opt out of season. Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival postponed.
USATODAY.com
