Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'American Pickle' reviews: Critics say Seth Rogen's scatterbrained comedy leaves 'sour taste'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Film critics are in a pickle: Is Seth Rogen's "An American Pickle" funny? Some praise "vinegary immigration fable," others lament "unkosher dill."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'An American Pickle' Trailer

'An American Pickle' Trailer 02:40

 An American Pickle Trailer - One day, while working at his factory job, Herschel Greenbaum falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn't aged a day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

An American Pickle An American Pickle 2020 film directed by Brandon Trost


Seth Rogen Seth Rogen Canadian actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director

Seth Rogen says he was fed ‘huge amount of lies’ about Israel

 Seth Rogen has given an extensive interview in which he discussed his Jewish heritage, along with his views on Israel and antisemitism. The Hollywood actor –..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Row House Holding Virtual Premiere [Video]

Row House Holding Virtual Premiere

An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, was filmed largely in Pittsburgh and tonight, Row House Cinema will host a virtual premiere of the movie with the writer and director of the film. KDKA's Celina..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:49Published
An American Pickle on HBO Max - Official Trailer [Video]

An American Pickle on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max comedy An American Pickle, directed by Brandon Trost. It stars Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone, Jorma Taccone, Eliot Glazer and Kalen Allen. An..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:41Published
An American Pickle movie - Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone [Video]

An American Pickle movie - Seth Rogen, Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone

An American Pickle movie trailer - Plot synopsis: AN AMERICAN PICKLE, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich's New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Seth Rogen details challenges of dual roles in new film An American Pickle

 Seth Rogen has explained the challenge of playing two characters who act opposite each other in his new movie.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredJerusalem PostWorldNewsNYTimes.comNPR

Seth Rogen tells Jimmy Fallon about his 'illegal clay deal' to feed his coronavirus pottery hobby

 The coronavirus pandemic has prompted thousands to take up new hobbies while cooped up at home, and actor Seth Rogen is no exception. Speaking to Tonight Show...
Mashable Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Seth Rogen Sparks Reaction After Saying He Was 'Fed a Huge Amount of Lies About Israel'

 Seth Rogen is opening up about his relationship with Israel and growing up Jewish. The American Pickle actor made an appearance on Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast...
Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comNYTimes.comAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

herman_johansen

Herman Johansen USA TODAY: Critics: 'American Pickle' leaves 'sour taste' #sethrogen #movies #Review #comedy https://t.co/exyQ2cYRxD 11 hours ago

FredericReid2

Frederic Reid RT @RottenTomatoes: Critics say Seth Rogen turns in some of his best work in this light, tender family drama hidden behind a seemingly wack… 13 hours ago

CinemApp_CineUK

CinemApp News Critics say Seth Rogen turns in some of his best work in this light, tender family drama hidden behind a seemingly… https://t.co/nSKMJfq47V 22 hours ago

RottenTomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes Critics say Seth Rogen turns in some of his best work in this light, tender family drama hidden behind a seemingly… https://t.co/Bd5TxNksNN 1 day ago

WADDISASHEBA

HADDIS - BLACK LIVES MATTER - HARVICK IS GREAT RT @USATODAY: Many film critics say the first original feature film released by HBO Max "leaves a sour taste" with its muddled plot and lac… 3 days ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Many film critics say the first original feature film released by HBO Max "leaves a sour taste" with its muddled pl… https://t.co/5PaDAp59mG 3 days ago