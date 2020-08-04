England v Pakistan: Azhar Mahmood selects his Pakistan players to watch out for

Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan



England head coach Chris Silverwood felt his side let Pakistan off the hook onday one of the first Test, surrendering control in a loose afternoon session.The tourists opted to bat first at Emirates Old Trafford but were kept on atight leash before lunch, reaching the interval at 53 for two.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970