England v Pakistan: Azhar Mahmood selects his Pakistan players to watch out for

BBC News Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood previews the series against England and selects his Pakistan players to watch out for.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: England on wait and see if Stokes can bowl in Pakistan test

England on wait and see if Stokes can bowl in Pakistan test 04:38

 The day before their first test against Pakistan, it remains unclear if England all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to bowl.

England v Pakistan: James Anderson and Stuart Broad praised by Michael Vaughan

 BBC Sport's Michael Vaughan says James Anderson and Stuart Broad "set the tone" as England bowled well against Pakistan in the morning session of day two of the..
BBC News

Babar shines in the gloom as England frustrated on shortened day one against Pakistan

 England endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: Babar Azam and Shan Masood frustrate home side

 England endure a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan on a frustrating opening day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England wait on Stokes fitness before first Test against Pakistan

 England will wait on the fitness of all-rounder Ben Stokes before naming their side for the first Test against Pakistan.
BBC News

England v Pakistan: Shan Masood century inspires tourists

 England are already facing defeat in the first Test after a Shan Masood-inspired Pakistan dominate the second day at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
Chris Silverwood admits England's bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan

Chris Silverwood admits England’s bowlers did not keep the pressure on Pakistan

England head coach Chris Silverwood felt his side let Pakistan off the hook onday one of the first Test, surrendering control in a loose afternoon session.The tourists opted to bat first at Emirates Old Trafford but were kept on atight leash before lunch, reaching the interval at 53 for two.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes

England look to break habit of dropping first test with Pakistan, says Woakes

England bowler Chris Woakes believes the hosts will look to come out of the gates with a win in the first match of a three-test series against Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:57Published

China discusses 4 point plan with Pakistan, Nepal & Afghanistan | Oneindia News

China discusses 4 point plan with Pakistan, Nepal & Afghanistan | Oneindia News

As India-China continue to share a tense relationship over the ongoing border dispute at the Line of Actual Control, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held the first joint virtual conference..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Azhar Ali: Feel very lucky to have Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah in my squad

 Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali on Thursday lauded bowlers ahead of their series against England and stated he is lucky to have young pacers like Shaheen Afridi...
Mid-Day

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG vs PAK match in Manchester

 ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA Also reported by •BBC Sport

