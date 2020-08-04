A billion students worldwide affected by covid-19 lockdowns, UN says Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The United Nations chief has said the The United Nations chief has said the coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history. School closures in more than 160 countries in mid-July have affected more than one billion students, it is claimed. In addition, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said that at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education “in their critical pre-school year”. As a result, he warned that the world faces “a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities”. “We are at a defining moment for the world’s children and young people,” Mr Guterres said in a video message and a... 👓 View full article

