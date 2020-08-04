Global  
 

Scientists fear Trump could rush out coronavirus vaccine before it's ready

WorldNews Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Scientists fear Trump could rush out coronavirus vaccine before it's readyReports indicate that some American scientists involved in the US government’s pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine are worried the project may be proceeding too hastily – and even that it might...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response 03:33

 Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies are close to creating a successful one. He also announced a $2 billion deal with Sanofi and GSX for...

