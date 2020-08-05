Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano set to star in planned 'Who's the Boss' sequel produced by Norman Lear

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A planned 'Who's the Boss' sequel would catch up with Tony (Tony Danza) and daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano) 30 years after the original series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alyssa Milano Alyssa Milano American actress and activist


Tony Danza Tony Danza American actor and former boxer


Norman Lear Norman Lear American television writer and producer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to John Hume's role in Northern Ireland

Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds To Controversy [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds To Controversy

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton musical has become an international sensation over the past five years, sweeping the 2016 Tony Awards and drawing top dollar for tickets. When the streaming platform..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Classic Sitcom 'Who's the Boss?' Gets Reboot With Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

 A brand-new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom "Who's the Boss?" and its devoted fans.Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their father-daughter...
Newsmax Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared

Tweets about this