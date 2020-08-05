|
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano set to star in planned 'Who's the Boss' sequel produced by Norman Lear
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
A planned 'Who's the Boss' sequel would catch up with Tony (Tony Danza) and daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano) 30 years after the original series.
Alyssa Milano American actress and activist
Tony Danza American actor and former boxer
Norman Lear American television writer and producer
