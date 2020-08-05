Global  
 

Hiroshima survivor recalls working on tram after A-bomb

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Hiroshima survivor recalls working on tram after A-bombTetsuko Shakuda was a frightened 14-year-old when she resumed her work as a conductor on a tram line in the devastated city of Hiroshima, just three days after the atomic bomb exploded 75 years ago, badly damaging the tracks and most of the trams ......
