China Says It Can Boost Hong Kong Virus Testing by 20 Times

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
China Says It Can Boost Hong Kong Virus Testing by 20 Times(Bloomberg) — China aims to boost Hong Kong’s coronavirus testing capacity to 20 times its current ability, said the leader of a support team sent from neighboring Guangdong province to aid the city in its worst outbreak ever. The testing team of about 60 people will work with the Hong Kong government and three Chinese mainland testing companies to process 100,000 to 200,000 samples every day, health official Yu Dewen said in a state media video interview released on Monday. “Our main mission is to help the Hong Kong government conduct testing on a large scale for the population,” said Yu, who is an official with...
