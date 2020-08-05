Global  
 

Former Colombia's President Alvaro Uribe placed under house arrest over witness tampering

WorldNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Former Colombia's President Alvaro Uribe placed under house arrest over witness tamperingOne of Colombia's most controversial political leaders faces charges of fraud and bribery. Alvaro Uribe also stands accused of being a founding member of a paramilitary group and could face up to eight years in prison. ......
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest

Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest 02:40

 Supreme Court's ruling is the first ever in Colombia ordering the detention of a former president.

