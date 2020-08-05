|
Former Colombia's President Alvaro Uribe placed under house arrest over witness tampering
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
One of Colombia's most controversial political leaders faces charges of fraud and bribery. Alvaro Uribe also stands accused of being a founding member of a paramilitary group and could face up to eight years in prison. ......
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Álvaro Uribe Colombian lawyer and politician
Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America
PH world’s second deadliest country for environmental defendersThe Philippines, next to Colombia, rose as the world’s deadliest country for land and environment defenders and things are about to get worse amid the..
WorldNews
Philippines: deadliest country in Asia for land defendersThe Philippines was the deadliest country in Asia for land and environmental defenders again last year while slipping to second most dangerous in the world..
WorldNews
Record 212 environmental activists murdered in 2019: NGOShares At least 212 environmental campaigners worldwide were murdered in 2019, making last year the deadliest on record for frontline activists battling the..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this