Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Professor Allan Lichtman, who has accurately predicted elections since 1984, says Biden will win

USATODAY.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Lichtman was one of the few forecasters who projected in 2016 Trump win while also correctly predicting he would be impeached as president.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Allan Lichtman Allan Lichtman American political historian

2020 prediction from professor who called every election since 1984

 Allan Lichtman accurately predicted in 2016 that Donald Trump would win, and then be impeached.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump raises $165 million in July, beating Biden by $25 million

 The Trump campaign announced $165 million raised last month to Biden's $140 million — but the president's total cash lead has narrowed.
CBS News

Biden won't be traveling to Milwaukee for convention

 "I think it's the right thing to do," Biden said Wednesday. "I've wanted to set an example as to how we should respond individually to this crisis."
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 5 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump and Biden will give virtual acceptance speeches; US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked;..
USATODAY.com

Trump Raises $165 Million With G.O.P. in July, Overtaking Biden

 Joe Biden raised $140 million last month. A record-setting pace of money continues to flood into the presidential campaign.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts [Video]

Facebook, Twitter pull Trump virus posts

Facebook and Twitter pulled posts by U.S. President Donald Trump and his campaign Wednesday, alleging the posts violated their rules on sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a..
WorldNews

Negotiations over next relief package continue as President Trump defends pandemic response

 President Trump is praising his administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, despite new numbers from the CDC showing a 24% increase in deaths in the..
CBS News

Twitter blocked Trump campaign account from tweeting over COVID-19 misinformation

 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter said it would prevent President Trump’s @TeamTrump campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Facebook removed a Trump post claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to coronavirus

 In a Wednesday morning interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Donald Trump claimed children are “almost immune” to COVID-19. Evidence suggests this is not...
The Next Web Also reported by •DNA

LeBron says NBA won't miss Trump as a viewer

 LeBron James said the NBA won't miss President Donald Trump as a viewer after Trump said he turns off games when he sees player kneeling for the national anthem.
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack

Trump again says Beirut blasts might have been attack WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to suggest that the massive explosion that killed at least 135 people in Lebanon might have been a...
WorldNews


Tweets about this