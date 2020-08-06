Global  
 

Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law

WorldNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus lawYANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar on Thursday sentenced the Canadian pastor of an evangelical church to three months imprisonment after finding him guilty of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Myanmar-born David Lah was charged with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in Yangon on April 7. Lah's lawyer, Aung Kyi...
