Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law

How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services



India is now third on the Johns Hopkins University tally of countries struggling with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, following the US and Brazil. Far from flattening the curve, CNN reports India's number of cases are reaching for the stars. First observed in 1857 by Florence Nightingale, India has struggled to provide basic public health services for its people. On the Health Care Access and Quality Index, India trails its neighbors Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970