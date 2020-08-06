|
Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar's coronavirus law
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar on Thursday sentenced the Canadian pastor of an evangelical church to three months imprisonment after finding him guilty of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Myanmar-born David Lah was charged with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in Yangon on April 7. Lah's lawyer, Aung Kyi...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi confirms contesting for second termShares Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday formally declared her intention to seek a second term in an election in November that is seen as a test of the..
WorldNews
‘I feel guilty for surviving’: The deadly hunt for Jade in MyanmarNearly 200 people died last month in a jade mine landslide. Now the survivors are going back to work.
BBC News
Myanmar: Karen minority demand troops leave area
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Yangon Metropolitan City in Yangon Region, Myanmar
Aung Kyi Burmese military and government official
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this