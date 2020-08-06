Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Calls for Release of Black Death Row Inmate Julius Jones

WorldNews Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Calls for Release of Black Death Row Inmate Julius Jones“As a black man in this country right now,” Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott writes in a letter to Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, “I experience injustices firsthand day in and day out, even as an athlete with ‘celebrity status.'” The letter, which was sent to the governor’s office and parole board on August 6 and obtained exclusively by TIME, advocates for the release of Julius Jones, a Black death row inmate in Oklahoma who was given a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a white businessman from Edmond, an Oklahoma City suburb, during a carjacking. “Current events are shining a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd is only interested in Dak Prescott's success against playoff teams

Colin Cowherd is only interested in Dak Prescott's success against playoff teams 04:28

 There is a question of how successful the Dallas Cowboys will be this 2020 season with Dak Prescott leading the offense under a franchise tag. Based on the past 3 seasons, the quarterback 6-12 against playoff teams. Colin Cowherd explains why he's not interested in how Dak stacks up against less...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Julius Jones Julius Jones American football running back


Dak Prescott Dak Prescott American football quarterback


Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

Dallas Cowboys lead Forbes' list of 50 most valuable sports franchises for the fifth consecutive year

 For fifth consecutive year, Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys land at the top of Forbes' list of 50 most valuable sports franchises, valued at $5.5 billion.
USATODAY.com

Kevin Stitt Kevin Stitt 28th Governor of Oklahoma

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Oklahoma governor tests positive for coronavirus

[NFA] Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first time a U.S. state governor has announced they were infected. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published
Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally [Video]

Oklahoma governor 'so excited' to have Trump rally

Two days before U.S. President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt told Trump his state is ready for his visit. "It's going to be safe and we are really, really excited," Stitt said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Oklahoma Oklahoma State in the United States

Even if oil and gas disappear, pipelines are here to stay

 A warning sign for Petroleum Pipeline is pictured on May 4th, 2020, in Cushing, Oklahoma. | Photo by Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

People..
The Verge

To What Extent Are Political And Religious Leaders Liable For Their Followers COVID-19 Related Deaths?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics of President Donald Trump are calling the death of Herman Cain “murder” or “suicide.” The former..
WorldNews
U.S. teachers protest school reopenings [Video]

U.S. teachers protest school reopenings

[NFA] Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide protested plans by some governors to resume in-class instruction, saying it threatens the safety of students, their families and educators. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

'Lucky recipient of a monster': Man snags 146-pound world record paddlefish in Oklahoma

 The Oklahoma paddlefish weighed 146 pounds 11 ounces, and estimated to be 25 to 35 years old. After photos, the fish was released back into the water.
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board


Edmond, Oklahoma Edmond, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States


Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Capital of Oklahoma

Substance behind Beirut blasts was used in Oklahoma City bombing

 Ammonium nitrate is an odorless crystalline substance that has caused numerous industrial explosions over the decades.
CBS News

Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blast

 The deadly substance that fuelled the Beirut explosion is the same material used in domestic terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City truck bombing which..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

2021 Honda Odyssey Rear Seat Reminder with Child [Video]

2021 Honda Odyssey Rear Seat Reminder with Child

The refreshed for 2021 Honda Odyssey receives numerous updates to styling, along with upgraded technology and safety features to further strengthen its position as America’s retail best-selling..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:52Published
Living Room Sports: Former Cowboys C Travis Frederick [Video]

Living Room Sports: Former Cowboys C Travis Frederick

Former Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick talks with CBS 11 Sports' Bill Jones and Keith Russell about entering retirement.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 29:05Published
Daryl Johnston speaks on Dak Prescott being franchise tagged & Troy Aikman's leadership [Video]

Daryl Johnston speaks on Dak Prescott being franchise tagged & Troy Aikman's leadership

Daryl Johnston joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Dak Prescott being franchised tagged by the Cowboys. Plus, hear Johnston discuss Troy Aikman's leadership qualities and if any apply to rising star Patrick..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:41Published

Tweets about this