Instagram Reels launched in Canada as rival TikTok targeted by U.S. government

Facebook-owned Instagram has debuted in Canada a new way to create short, entertaining videos that is being treated as an alternative to TikTok. Instagram Reels allows users to record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.



The launch of Instagram Reels comes at a most opportune time. The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a bill banning federal employees from using the video sharing app TikTok on government-issued devices, amid threats from the White House to ban the company over national security concerns. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance The company currently faces a deadline of Sept. 15 to either sell its U.S. operations to Microsoft Corp or face an outright ban.



TikTok has been used by young people to spread information about world events. Young people have produced videos about the protests following the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis and the COVID-19 pandemic.



TikTok has also been influential in American politics. TikTok users and Korean pop music fans took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June. The 19,000-seat BOK Center had many empty seats, and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cancelled speeches to an expected overflow area outside.



Canadian politicians have joined TikTok. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posted two videos highlighting his campaign’s key messages before the 2019 Canadian election, which were viewed more than three million times. Singh said he used TikTok to reach out to young people and encourage them to vote.



Two Japanese regions have also suspended their TikTok accounts. Saitama Prefecture, Japan, stopped using its TikTok account on July 20 and removed all videos after criticism from residents over concerns about government information being leaked. Kobe, Japan, suspended its TikTok account following concerns that users’ personal information may be leaked to China.



People can access Instagram Reels by going to the bottom of the Instagram camera. Some of the features available on Instagram Reels are AR effects from the effects library created by Instagram, and music from soundtrack reels, countdown, timer, and new align tools.



Reels can be recorded in a series of clips, all at once or using video uploads from the video gallery.



Users with a public account can share their reels to their feeds and a dedicated space in Explore, where it can be seen by the larger Instagram community. If users have a private account, they can share their reels so only their followers can see them.



"Reels gives anyone the ability to create short form, edited videos and the opportunity to be a creator on a global stage," said a Facebook spokesperson.

