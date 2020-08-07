Beirut explosion: Protesters tear-gassed after trying to storm Lebanon's parliament as anger grows over port blast Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

A demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in A demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in Beirut : REUTERS Police in Beirut have tear-gassed protesters attempting to storm the nation’s parliament as fury grows over the explosion that left 145 people dead and thousands injured. Tuesday’s port blast left more than 250,000 people without habitable homes after huge quantities of highly explosive ammonium nitrate ... 👓 View full article

