Beirut explosion: Protesters tear-gassed after trying to storm Lebanon's parliament as anger grows over port blast

WorldNews Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Beirut explosion: Protesters tear-gassed after trying to storm Lebanon's parliament as anger grows over port blastA demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in Beirut: REUTERS Police in Beirut have tear-gassed protesters attempting to storm the nation’s parliament as fury grows over the explosion that left 145 people dead and thousands injured. Tuesday’s port blast left more than 250,000 people without habitable homes after huge quantities of highly explosive ammonium nitrate...
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city 01:25

 Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.View on euronews

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Protests mount against Lebanese government over deadly Beirut blast

 People in Beirut are protesting against the government, after a giant explosion killed more than 150 people. They're angry over accusations of government..
CBS News
Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast [Video]

Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast

Anger is growing in Beirut after the deadly explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:35Published
George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion [Video]

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Woman gives birth amid Beirut blast chaos

 A woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.
USATODAY.com

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

London Fire Brigade hold minute’s silence for colleagues in Beirut [Video]

London Fire Brigade hold minute’s silence for colleagues in Beirut

The London Fire Brigade has joined firefighters across the UK in observing aminute’s silence in honour of emergency service workers in Beirut and allthose killed in the explosion. A crew of firefighters who responded to theinitial fire has been reported as missing since the blast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Rescue teams search Beirut blast site

 Rescue workers were seen searching the Beirut blast site on Friday, where the country witnessed the biggest blast in its history, tearing through its capital...
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsHaaretzUSATODAY.comHinduJerusalem PostIndian Express

News24.com | Beirut blast: Lebanon's leaders face rage, calls for reform after tragic explosion claims 149 lives

 Lebanon's leadership is facing growing rage after a massive explosion laid waste to large parts of central Beirut, with security forces firing tear gas at...
News24 Also reported by •National Post

‘I will never forget that noise’ – Briton describes moment of Beirut blast

 A Briton in Beirut has described the moment Tuesday’s explosion hit his family home as “the most terrifying experience of my life”.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •HinduJerusalem Post

