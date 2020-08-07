|
Beirut explosion: Protesters tear-gassed after trying to storm Lebanon's parliament as anger grows over port blast
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A demonstrator is pictured amid smoke rising from tear gas during a protest near parliament in Beirut: REUTERS Police in Beirut have tear-gassed protesters attempting to storm the nation’s parliament as fury grows over the explosion that left 145 people dead and thousands injured. Tuesday’s port blast left more than 250,000 people without habitable homes after huge quantities of highly explosive ammonium nitrate...
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Protests mount against Lebanese government over deadly Beirut blastPeople in Beirut are protesting against the government, after a giant explosion killed more than 150 people. They're angry over accusations of government..
CBS News
Beirut: Hashtag 'hang them' trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:35Published
George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Woman gives birth amid Beirut blast chaosA woman gave birth to a boy in near darkness at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon hospital moments after an explosion rocked the city on August 4.
USATODAY.com
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
London Fire Brigade hold minute’s silence for colleagues in Beirut
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
