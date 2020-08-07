Global  
 

New York schools OK'd for in-person classes. Here's where nation's big districts stand on reopening.

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Cuomo says New York schools can open for in-person classes this fall. Here's a look at where the largest U.S. school districts stand on reopening.
News video: New York Schools Allowed To Reopen For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says schools statewide can reopen for some in-person classes this fall. He cited the state’s continued success fighting back the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo says all New York school districts can reopen

 Every region in the state is well below the COVID-19 infection limits set by the department of health.
Families reunite with sick children after hospital lifts monthslong visiting restrictions

 The coronavirus has forced hospitals across the country to ban visitors, creating a terrible situation for some parents who have not been allowed to see their..
On This Day: 7 August 1997

 Garth Brooks celebrated his own "day" in New York as he took over the city's Central Park for a concert. (Aug. 7)
 
New York City combats coronavirus spread with quarantine checkpoints

 New York City is setting quarantine checkpoints for visitors and residents to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The mandate joins the state's obligatory..
NYC sees zero COVID-19 deaths for three straight days

 "We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago," Governor Cuomo said.
U.S. teachers protest school reopenings [Video]

[NFA] Teachers from dozens of school districts nationwide protested plans by some governors to resume in-class instruction, saying it threatens the safety of students, their families and educators. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, Chainsmokers, Dick

 Stars react to Emmy nominations; "Appalled" Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert; No prosecution in alleged 2019 assault on comedian Andy Dick...
Mayor Bill de Blasio Holds Daily Briefing [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed power outages, school reopenings, whether or not he'll own a car in the future and more during his daily briefing.

NYC Parents Face Remote Learning Decision Deadline [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that children will be allowed to return to classrooms statewide this fall. The announcement comes on the day of a crucial deadline for parents in New York City. CBS2's..

Are Florida school reopening plans linked to politics or public health? [Video]

Woman with children historically swing voters in Florida

