The Greatest Showman: The story of Cardiff's giant

Cardiff Capital city of Wales Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day



The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970 UK weather: The forecast for the next five days



A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for storms and sunshine. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970 UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get?



A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970 William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970

