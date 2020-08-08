|
Coronavirus updates: 21-year-old's organs fail after mild case; masks optional at Sturgis rally; Trump may use executive orders on stimulus
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
In Florida, 21-year-old's organs fail after mild case. Masks are optional at the massive Sturgis bike rally. And Trump might use executive orders on a stimulus deal. Latest COVID-19 news.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sturgis, South Dakota City in South Dakota, United States
Sturgis Rally, Nagasaki anniversary, Epstein series: 5 things to know this weekendNo masks will be required as thousands flood Sturgis, Nagasaki marks the 75th anniversary of the US bombing and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com
Sturgis Motorcyle Rally Bikers Arrive by Thousands, Masks and Distancing RareCOVID-19 isn't stopping the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but with hundreds of thousands arriving ... it's gonna be near impossible for the bikers to avoid..
TMZ.com
AP Top StoriesHere's the latest for Thursday August 6th: Trump heads to Ohio; Hurricane season ramps up; Hiroshima bombing commemorated; Sturgis rally is on. (Aug. 6)
USATODAY.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
CBS Evening News, August 7, 2020Cuomo will allow New York schools to reopen; 9-year-old Florida boy inspires community to adopt older pets
CBS News
Florida's lack of transparency about election security funds aided alleged coverup, watchdog saysSecrecy pacts helped shield an elections supervisor's alleged $42,000 personal spending sprees, observers say.
USATODAY.com
9-year-old Florida boy inspires community to adopt older petsAs a former foster child, 9-year-old Robbie Gay knows too well how it feels not to be wanted and loved. That is why Robbie is visiting local animal shelters to..
CBS News
Polk County school cafeterias will look different to prevent COVID-19
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How Russia Findings Divided Trump and Intelligence AgenciesOfficials told The New York Times Magazine that the draft of a classified document reporting that Russia favored President Trump in the 2020 election was changed..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest News and AnalysisWith talks on a new U.S. pandemic relief package stalled, President Trump said he would use executive orders to provide aid. It is unclear whether he has the..
NYTimes.com
Eye Opener: Trump says he will take executive action on stimulus if necessaryPresident Trump threatened to take executive action on a pandemic stimulus bill as negotiators on Capitol Hill seem far from reaching an agreement. Also, the..
CBS News
Trump threatens executive action on pandemic stimulus amid shaky negotiationsPresident Trump called a sudden press conference Friday evening where he signaled he will take executive action on unemployment, student loans and evictions..
CBS News
