Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bid

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bidPHOENIX- Jerry Sheridan has won the GOP nomination in the race for Maricopa County sheriff, beating ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio. The race has been close, but the latest primary election results released Friday evening showed Sheridan had pulled way ahead of his former boss. The results are not official yet. But with fewer than 3,000 votes left to tabulate, it would not be possible for Arpaio to close the 6,000-vote deficit. This was Arpaio's second attempt to make a political comeback. He lost his seat as sheriff to Democrat Paul Penzone in 2016, and in 2018 came in third in a three-way race for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. Jerry Sheridan Sheridan, who worked in the Sheriff's Office for 38...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election

Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election 00:18

 Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, per the Associated Press.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Arpaio Joe Arpaio former Maricopa County Sheriff

Joe Arpaio: Former Arizona sheriff fails to regain old job

 Joe Arpaio, known for his harsh immigration tactics, is beaten in the primary by his former deputy.
BBC News

Joe Arpaio Loses Arizona Primary to Reclaim His Old Sheriff’s Job

 Voters instead backed Jerry Sheridan, Mr. Arpaio’s former chief deputy, who promised to revive many of Mr. Arpaio’s policies but without the showmanship.
NYTimes.com

2020 Election Live Updates: When Will Biden Announce His Running Mate?

 Joe Biden is making a new effort to challenge President Trump in Ohio. And in Maricopa County, Ariz., Joe Arpaio is seeking a return as sheriff at age 88.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published
A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks [Video]

A 'disappointing' meeting: No deal in COVID-19 talks

Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned them down on Friday as more talks ended without a deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

US officials uncover 'sophisticated' border tunnel

 An incomplete tunnel found stretching from Mexico to Arizona appears to be "the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history," authorities said. They said the..
USATODAY.com
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec [Video]

New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Phoenix, Arizona Phoenix, Arizona State capital city of Arizona, United States

Saturday Sessions: Courtney Marie Andrews performs "Burlap String"

 Born and raised in Phoenix, singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews was already writing and performing her own songs by age 15. Her 2016 breakthrough album,..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Courtney Marie Andrews performs "It Must Be Someone Else's Fault"

 Born and raised in Phoenix, singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews was already writing and performing her own songs by age 15. Her 2016 breakthrough album,..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Courtney Marie Andrews performs "Break the Spell"

 Born and raised in Phoenix, singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews was already writing and performing her own songs by age 15. Her 2016 breakthrough album,..
CBS News

Crews work to control Arizona train derailment risk

 A freight train crossing a bridge in a Phoenix suburb derailed Wednesday, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure, officials said...
USATODAY.com

Maricopa County, Arizona Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona

How Joe Arpaio’s Fate in Arizona Could Be a Window Into Trump’s

 The polarizing former sheriff of Maricopa County, a stylistic doppelgänger to President Trump, is running for his old office in a state where approval of both..
NYTimes.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Marquita Bradshaw on Her Tennessee Primary Victory: ‘I Could See the Momentum’

 Ms. Bradshaw, an environmental justice advocate, is the first Black woman to be nominated for the Senate by a major party in Tennessee. “Working people showed..
NYTimes.com

Live 2020 Election Updates: Biden vs Trump

 A Republican lawmaker in a Virginia House race elicits sharp criticism for selling masks describing the virus as “Made in China.” Tennessee’s Senate race..
NYTimes.com

Stimulus negotiations: Self-imposed deadline arrives with no sign of a deal

 Washington (CNN)This was deadline day, the day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and..
WorldNews

ICE contractor still holding migrant children in Arizona hotels, acting DHS secretary says

 Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf testified before a Senate panel that ICE is still holding migrant children in hotels and has "for decades."
 
USATODAY.com

Paul Penzone Paul Penzone


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden meets with Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer days before VP announcement

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware by private plane Friday evening, CBS News has learned. She met with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News

US election 2020: Democrats call for inquiry into Postal Service changes

 The agency's chief, a Trump donor, insists it will be able to deliver postal votes on time in November.
BBC News

Biden's V.P. Search: Chris Dodd, a D.C. Insider Helping Pick the Democratic Running Mate

 As Biden works to win over progressive voters, he has empowered a Washington uber-veteran long trailed by allegations of personal and financial indiscretion.
NYTimes.com

Race to the White House: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

 US intelligence officials believe that Russia is using a variety of measures to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of the November..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Lawsuit Alleges SF Sheriff's Dept. Ordered 2 Black Woman Not To Talk At Work [Video]

Lawsuit Alleges SF Sheriff's Dept. Ordered 2 Black Woman Not To Talk At Work

In an exclusive report, Joe Vazquez talked to two black women who are suing the SF Sheriff's Department for allegedly ordering them not to speak at work, after they complained about racial..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:40Published
Jackson County race features current, former sheriffs vying for job [Video]

Jackson County race features current, former sheriffs vying for job

Voters in Jackson County will decide on Tuesday who will lead the sheriff's office for the next four years. The race pits current Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté against former Sheriff Mike Sharp.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:15Published
Who will be the next Maricopa County Sheriff? [Video]

Who will be the next Maricopa County Sheriff?

Name recognition key in Republican race.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bid

Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bid PHOENIX- Jerry Sheridan has won the GOP nomination in the race for Maricopa County sheriff, beating ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio. The race has been close, but the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsmax

Amazon will spend $10B to battle Elon Musk in the internet-from-space race

 Amazon is ready to funnel more than $10 billion into Project Kuiper, after it secured government approval to launch more than 3,000 broadband-beaming satellites...
The Next Web

West Brom join race for Alfredo Morelos as Lille prepare new bid

West Brom join race for Alfredo Morelos as Lille prepare new bid The French outfit have already had bids rejected but will return with a £17m offer in the coming days.
Daily Record Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser

Tweets about this