Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses Arizona primary race in comeback bid Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

- Jerry Sheridan has won the PHOENIX - Jerry Sheridan has won the GOP nomination in the race for Maricopa County sheriff, beating ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio . The race has been close, but the latest primary election results released Friday evening showed Sheridan had pulled way ahead of his former boss. The results are not official yet. But with fewer than 3,000 votes left to tabulate, it would not be possible for Arpaio to close the 6,000-vote deficit. This was Arpaio's second attempt to make a political comeback. He lost his seat as sheriff to Democrat Paul Penzone in 2016, and in 2018 came in third in a three-way race for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate . Jerry Sheridan Sheridan, who worked in the Sheriff's Office for 38... 👓 View full article

