Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mukesh Ambani becomes 4th richest in world; overtakes Europe's wealthiest

WorldNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Mukesh Ambani becomes 4th richest in world; overtakes Europe's wealthiestMukesh Ambani beat Europe's wealthiest man, making him the world's fourth-richest person in the world today. The Reliance Industries Ltd.'s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani now owns more wealth than France's Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani Business man from India

'Make 2G a part of history': Mukesh Ambani as India marks 25 years of mobile [Video]

'Make 2G a part of history': Mukesh Ambani as India marks 25 years of mobile

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani shared a special message on Thursday as India celebrated its 25th anniversary of mobile telephony. Ambani said that affordability has been of the major achievements of the Indian mobile telephony. “First mobility has become affordable beyond all expectations. In 1995, the cost of a per-minute call from one cell phone was 24 rupees. 16 rupees for the caller and eight rupees for the called. Now, voice calls are free, without any time limit,” he said. He also said affordability also paved the way for ceasing a rich man’s monopoly over it. “Second, because mobility became affordable it also became democratic it ceased to be a rich man's monopoly, long ago. Indeed, no other technological tool in human history has erased the rich, poor, divide the way mobile telephony has.” “This is also an occasion for us to look at the obstacles that have prevented Indian consumers and Indian society from fully benefiting from the digital revolution. Here I specifically referred to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era,” he said adding, “I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history.”

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published
Steps should be taken to scrap 2G: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Steps should be taken to scrap 2G: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani on July 31 extended his congratulations to Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India for commemorating the silver jubilee of mobility in India. During his interaction, Ambani urged Union Communications Minister RS Prasad to make 2G a part of history by taking some policy steps in utmost urgency. "300 millions mobile subscribers trapped in 2G era," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Google and Jio to jointly build android-based smartphone operating system: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Bernard Arnault Bernard Arnault French business tycoon


Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Indian multinational conglomerate company

Equity gauges edge higher, HDFC Bank gains 4.4% [Video]

Equity gauges edge higher, HDFC Bank gains 4.4%

Equity benchmark indices scaled up during early hours on August 04 with broad-based buying across financial, auto and other sectors. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.86 per cent at 37,259 while the Nifty 50 gained by 88 points or 0.81 per cent at 10,980. Except for Nifty IT, pharma and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto moving up by 1.4 per cent, financial service by 1.2 per cent and realty by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, HDFC Bank was the top winner after climbing 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,046.50 per share. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries offset yesterday's losses and gained 1.7 per cent to Rs 2,043.25 per unit.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Bloomberg Billionaires Index Index tracks daily wealth of 500 richest people on planet

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

LVMH LVMH French multinational luxury goods conglomerate

LVMH flags June turnaround, but shares take a hit [Video]

LVMH flags June turnaround, but shares take a hit

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, said sales momentum picked up in June and had especially improved in China, after store closures sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic tore a hole into the Louis Vuitton owner's second-quarter sales. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published
Luxury sales to stay weak - LVMH [Video]

Luxury sales to stay weak - LVMH

LVMH says demand for luxury goods is set to stay subdued as tourists stay home. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Mukesh Ambani's Made in India 5G: What is needed to build it? | Oneindia News [Video]

Mukesh Ambani's Made in India 5G: What is needed to build it? | Oneindia News

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will build a 5G solution for India from scratch. This announcement comes even as there's already a race world over to see which country will have the best..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published
Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World [Video]

Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World

Elon Musk has become the seventh wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Warren Buffet. The move up the list came after Tesla stock surged and Buffet made a $3 billion charitable donation.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

​​​​​​​Mukesh Ambani now world’s 4th richest person

 Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person. Reliance Industries Ltd’s chairman is now worth $80.6...
IndiaTimes

​​​​​​​Mukesh Ambani eclipses richest European to become world’s No. 4

 Mukesh Ambani has surged past Europe’s wealthiest man, making him the world’s fourth-richest person. Reliance Industries Ltd’s chairman is now worth $80.6...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

arebsdk

Cream roll😎 RT @AsYouNotWish: Mukesh Ambani becomes the world’s fourth richest person. Hmmm. 2 minutes ago

Manoj49151909

Manoj Funny 👧 Papa: Son, what would you prefer to be when you grow up, doctor or engineer. Son: Mukesh Ambani. #MukeshAmbani b… https://t.co/Hb3uj0yew1 2 minutes ago

tweetology_pk

Prashant Kushwaha RT @ibtimes_india: Mukesh Ambani becomes 4th richest in the world; overtakes Europe's wealthiest ▪️ #MukeshAmbani, Reliance Industries Ltd… 6 minutes ago

ArindamDeka007

Arindam Deka Mukesh Ambani becomes the 4th richest person on earth.This shows that how Jio is doing Dhan Dhana Dhan nowadays… https://t.co/dYkhVoGPWV 9 minutes ago

SrinKorlepara

Srinivas Korlepara RT @bsindia: Mukesh Ambani has already surpassed some of the biggest tycoons in recent weeks -- a list that includes Silicon Valley titans… 12 minutes ago