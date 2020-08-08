Mukesh Ambani becomes 4th richest in world; overtakes Europe's wealthiest
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () Mukesh Ambani beat Europe's wealthiest man, making him the world's fourth-richest person in the world today. The Reliance Industries Ltd.'s chairman is now worth $80.6 billion, after amassing $22 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani now owns more wealth than France's Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH...
Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani shared a special message on Thursday as India celebrated its 25th anniversary of mobile telephony. Ambani said that affordability has been of the major achievements of the Indian mobile telephony. “First mobility has become affordable beyond all expectations. In 1995, the cost of a per-minute call from one cell phone was 24 rupees. 16 rupees for the caller and eight rupees for the called. Now, voice calls are free, without any time limit,” he said. He also said affordability also paved the way for ceasing a rich man’s monopoly over it. “Second, because mobility became affordable it also became democratic it ceased to be a rich man's monopoly, long ago. Indeed, no other technological tool in human history has erased the rich, poor, divide the way mobile telephony has.” “This is also an occasion for us to look at the obstacles that have prevented Indian consumers and Indian society from fully benefiting from the digital revolution. Here I specifically referred to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era,” he said adding, “I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history.”
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.
Equity benchmark indices scaled up during early hours on August 04 with broad-based buying across financial, auto and other sectors. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.86 per cent at 37,259 while the Nifty 50 gained by 88 points or 0.81 per cent at 10,980. Except for Nifty IT, pharma and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto moving up by 1.4 per cent, financial service by 1.2 per cent and realty by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, HDFC Bank was the top winner after climbing 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,046.50 per share. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries offset yesterday's losses and gained 1.7 per cent to Rs 2,043.25 per unit.
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will build a 5G solution for India from scratch.